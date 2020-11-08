Finance Commission to submit report to the President on Monday

The 15th Finance Commission will submit its second and final report to the President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. This report will be important key to Union Budget for FY 2021-22.

Details of the report will be known only at the time of presentation of the Budget on February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmal will give details about the devolution of fund based on this report. This report will be for five years starting with FY 22 and end in FY 2025-26. It is expected that there will not be a significant reduction in share, given the pandemic concerns. The Commission is also expected to make suggestions on fiscal consolidation, reform measures related to health, defence and agriculture, beside others.

The Commission gave its interim report last year which became base of devolution formulae for FY 2020-21. It recommended 41 per cent for 28 States and 1 per cent for J&K & Ladakh (given the transition of J&K from a full-fledged State to a Union Territory). 14th Finance Commission had recommended 42 per cent devolution for 29 States. So, technically there was no change in the first report.

The Finance Commission is constituted by the President under article 280 of the Constitution, mainly to give its recommendations on distribution of tax revenues between the Union and the States and amongst the States themselves. Two distinctive features of the Commission’s work involve redressing the vertical imbalances between the taxation powers and expenditure responsibilities of the Centre and the States, respectively, and equalisation of all public services across the States.

This report will be quite different from previous ones. This was indicated by NK Singh, Chairman of the Commission in an interview to BusinessLine last month.

When asked about the nominal growth rate for finalisation of report, Singh had said: ”Unlike earlier finance commissions, we are not so advantageously placed to assume one number for the entire period of the five years; we have to use discretion and judgment appropriately to calibrate this. These numbers cannot be the same because there is a sharp contraction; there’s a sharp upward thing going into the next year, and then there will be a balancing part. All of these, therefore, detract from our ability to use one mean number, which would be applicable for all the key macroeconomic parameters.”

Asked if this Commission would temper the devolution formulae, he had said: “Remember, we have entered a caveat in the report, which we gave for 2021, that the Commission reserves the right to modify this in its final report, which means the right to recalibrate, which can be either upward or downward. And, yes, the finances of the Centre are stressed, but so are the funds of the State governments.”