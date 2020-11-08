Finance Commission to submit report to the President on Monday

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The 15th Finance Commission will submit its second and final report to the President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. This report will be important key to Union Budget for FY 2021-22.
Details of the report will be known only at the time of presentation of the Budget on February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmal will give details about the devolution of fund based on this report. This report will be for five years starting with FY 22 and end in FY 2025-26. It is expected that there will not be a significant reduction in share, given the pandemic concerns. The Commission is also expected to make suggestions on fiscal consolidation, reform measures related to health, defence and agriculture, beside others.
The Commission gave its interim report last year which became base of devolution formulae for FY 2020-21. It recommended 41 per cent for 28 States and 1 per cent for J&K & Ladakh (given the transition of J&K from a full-fledged State to a Union Territory). 14th Finance Commission had recommended 42 per cent devolution for 29 States. So, technically there was no change in the first report.
The Finance Commission is constituted by the President under article 280 of the Constitution, mainly to give its recommendations on distribution of tax revenues between the Union and the States and amongst the States themselves. Two distinctive features of the Commission’s work involve redressing the vertical imbalances between the taxation powers and expenditure responsibilities of the Centre and the States, respectively, and equalisation of all public services across the States.
This report will be quite different from previous ones. This was indicated by NK Singh, Chairman of the Commission in an interview to BusinessLine last month.
When asked about the nominal growth rate for finalisation of report, Singh had said: ”Unlike earlier finance commissions, we are not so advantageously placed to assume one number for the entire period of the five years; we have to use discretion and judgment appropriately to calibrate this. These numbers cannot be the same because there is a sharp contraction; there’s a sharp upward thing going into the next year, and then there will be a balancing part. All of these, therefore, detract from our ability to use one mean number, which would be applicable for all the key macroeconomic parameters.”
Asked if this Commission would temper the devolution formulae, he had said: “Remember, we have entered a caveat in the report, which we gave for 2021, that the Commission reserves the right to modify this in its final report, which means the right to recalibrate, which can be either upward or downward. And, yes, the finances of the Centre are stressed, but so are the funds of the State governments.”
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...