Finance Minister assuages CEOs’ fears of a full lockdown

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
It was a busy Sunday for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she worked her phone all day to reach out to entrepreneurs and industrialists across the country. She did this to calm their nerves, brief them about the steps the government is taking to tackle the raging pandemic and most importantly, seek their views on the best possible way to manage the ‘life vs livelihood’ conundrum. And, if more stringent containment measures become necessary, how best can they be applied without hurting the economic activity.
The Minister reached out to over 25 CEOs/industrialists including Uday Kotak, MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank and CII President; A M Naik, Group Chairman L&T; Pawan Munjal, MD, Hero MotoCorp; R C Bhargava, Chairman Maruti Suzuki; Venu Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Motor Company; Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, Tata Consultancy Services; Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India and President, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Deb Mukerjee, President, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services; also TVS Capitals’ Gopal Srinivasan, Apollo Hospital’s Sangita Reddy, and Thiagarajar Mills’ Karumuttu Kannan.
Each conversation lasted between eight and 15 minutes and Sitharaman, after initial explanation of the steps taken by the government, listened to what the industrialists had to say on their preparedness in dealing with this crisis and the way forward.
A cross-section of CEOs and industrialists that BusinessLine spoke to said the conversation mainly revolved around the lockdown. Bhargava told the Finance Minister that a lockdown is not a solution for dealing with the Covid-19 spread.
“Taking the lesson from the last shutdown, it is not in the interest of the people or the country that economic activities come to a stop. It causes immense hardships, especially to the poor people/daily workers who lose their jobs,” he said about his conversation with Sitharaman.
Deb Mukherjee echoed Bhargava’s views. He told the Minister that another lockdown will not just impair businesses but also undermine the confidence the industry is in the process of regaining.
Most CEOs (barring one who was agreeable to a short total lockdown, if necessary) suggested that if a harsher containment strategy was necessary, creating localised containment zones and locking them down would be a better solution than a full-blown shutdown.
The Finance Minister, for her part, informed them that the Centre is not considering a national lockdown and is already urging the State governments to go for localised lockdowns, if need be.
Assocham President Vineet Agarwal thanked the government for not considering a national lockdown. He told the Finance Minister that supply chains are intact during the current second wave because of the micro containment strategy which had ensured that factories remained running. The conversation also touched upon other issues.
Mohandas Pai sought more confidence measures through fiscal relief for the middle class as they are the major taxpayers numbering over 6 crore. They are the ones who have lost jobs and incurred huge costs on healthcare. I have suggested to the finance minister that there be three tax slabs and no surcharges - ₹0-5 lakh (Nil tax), ₹5-10 lakh (10 per cent), ₹10–15 lakh (20 per cent) and over ₹15 lakh (30 per cent) without any deductions. He also suggested Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for start-ups and unlisted companies.
Thiagarajar Mills’ Kannan told Finance Minister about how consumer confidence is taking a beating in the country and hurting domestic demand.
“We suggested measures such as availability of liberal lines of credit, support to the individual consumers, among others to overcome the crisis during this time besides ramping up medical efforts,” he said.
Sudhir Kapadia, EY India national Leader -Tax and President, Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggested offering soft loans directly to private vaccine manufacturers to enhance their production capacities.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...