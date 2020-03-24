Economy

Finance Minister to address media at 2 PM

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  Kamal Narang

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 2 PM today over video conference to brief on the statutory and regulatory compliance matters.

“Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2 PM today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference,” Finance Minister said in a tweet.

Published on March 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pressure piling on CBDT from within to extend March 31 deadline