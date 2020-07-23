Finance Ministry sees a ‘V-shaped recovery’ for Indian economy next year

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Asserting that June and July had held more promise for the economy than had been envisaged, Tarun Bajan, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, said on Thursday that he expects the Indian economy to record a V-shaped recovery next fiscal.
“Unless Covid-19 hits us very badly and we have to change our strategy in the middle, which seems very unlikely, I am expecting a V-shaped recovery,” Bajaj said in a virtual address at a FICCI-organised capital markets conference. “This year may be a lost year for us, but this doesn’t mean it will continue in the next year or the next to next year. I am very confident that we should be back to our growth journey from next year.”
The Centre’s revenue figures are “fairly OK”, he said, and noted that the devolution amount to the States in the first two months this fiscal are in line with last year’s levels. For June and July, however, the devolution to the States was down by 10 per cent, he added.
“We are not as stressed on this front as it appears to be,” Bajaj said.
The government, he said, was looking to expand the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGS) window for MSMEs to bring more people under the scheme so that the benefit will go to larger number of industries.
Bajan said the government was looking to roll out production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to 4-5 more sectors, which could be sunrise sectors, export-oriented sectors or “sectors of the future where, if we don’t do anything, imports will have to be resorted to in large quantities.” It may be recalled that government has already announced a PLI scheme for mobile and medical equipments and pharmaceuticals.
Bajaj said a proposal would soon be floated to set up a Development Finance Institution and Credit Enhancement company. This could help broaden and deepen the bond markets in the country, he said. The government is working with market regulator SEBI to usher in more reforms on the corporate bond market front, he added.
