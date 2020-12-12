Finance Minstry approves Rs 9,879 crore capex proposal of 27 states

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The Finance Ministry on Saturday said it has approved Rs 9,879.61 crore worth capital expenditure proposals of 27 states.
Of this, Rs 4,939.81 crore has been released as the first instalment.
In a statement, the ministry said all states, except Tamil Nadu, have availed benefits of the newly announced scheme for ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’, which was announced on October 12 as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat package.
“So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs 9,879.61 crore of 27 states have been approved by the Ministry of Finance.An amount of Rs 4,939.81 crore has already been released to the states as the first instalment under the scheme,” it said.
The Finance Ministrya also said that the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the State governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Capital Expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the state governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21,” it added.
The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors like, health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development.
As part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package, the Government had announced that the Centre will offer Rs 12,000 crore special interest-free 50-year loan to states, exclusively for capital expenditure.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...