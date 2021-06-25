Financial aid for Covid treatment, ex gratia payment will not be taxed

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The government, on Friday, announced Income Tax exemption for expenditure on Covid treatment and ex gratia received on death due to the infection. It also further extended the due date for linking Aadhaar with PAN, besides granting extensions in various compliances.
“Amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by an employer or to a person by any person on account of Covid for FY20 and subsequent year will not be taxed in hands of employee/beneficiary,” said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur. He also mentioned that tax will not be levied on ex gratia received by the family members of an individual who died of Covid.
A statement by the Income Tax Department said that “the exemption shall be allowed without any limit for the amount received from the employer, and the exemption shall be limited to ₹10 lakh in aggregate for the amount received from any other persons,” it said.
The department also said that necessary legislative amendments for the above decisions will be proposed in due course of time.
Commenting on these decisions, Shailesh Kumar, Partner at Nangia & Co LLP, said that the move provides the much-needed tax relief to those who have suffered from Covid and received monetary help from their employer, friends and extended families. “Though the relief is granted retrospectively from FY20 onwards, since the due date for filing ITR for FY20 has already expired, it would be important to see whether the government revives the time limit for filing ITR for FY20,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has also announced extension of 18 compliances for individual and businesses. “In view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, taxpayers are facing inconvenience in meeting certain tax compliances and also in filing response to various notices. In order to ease the compliance burden of taxpayers during this difficult time, relief measures are being provided,” it said.
Accordingly, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been further extended to September 30 from June 30. Similarly, the last date for payment under Vivad se Vishwas (without additional amount), which was earlier extended to August 31, can be made with additional amount till October 31.
It also said that the time limit for passing assessment order and penalty order, which was earlier extended to June 30, will now be September 30.
Giving another relief, the Ministry said that compliances to be made by taxpayers such as investment, deposit, payment, acquisition, purchase, construction or such other action, by whatever name called, for the purpose of claiming any exemption under the provisions contained in Section 54 to 54GB of the Act, for which the last date of such compliance falls between April 1 to September 29 (both days inclusive), may be completed on or before September 30.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...