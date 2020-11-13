FinMin asks industry bodies, experts to submit ideas for Budget FY22 via e-mail

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Finance Ministry on Friday said there will not be pre-Budget consultation meetings with stakeholders this year, instead, it has invited suggestions.
The Union Budget for FY22 is expected to be presented on February 1.
“Owing to the pandemic situation, the Ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-Budget consultations in a different format. It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated e-mail to receive suggestions from various institutions/experts,” the Ministry said in a statement adding that a specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly.
Till last year, pre-Budget consultation with representatives of industry & trade, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, financial sector, economists, agriculturists and social sectors, besides others, used to take place. The Finance Minister, along with Secretaries and other senior officials, used to get views and suggestions. However, the Finance Ministry will take help from electronic mail and app-based communication system.
According to the Ministry, it has been decided to make the Budget consultations more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people. The Government has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform, which will go live on November 15, to receive ideas for the Budget.
“The general public in their individual capacity need to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for the Budget. The submissions will be further examined by the concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the e-mail/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions,” statement said. This portal will remain open until November 30.
