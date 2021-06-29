Finmin extends validity of anti-dumping duty on vitrified tiles from China till Dec 31

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Finance Ministry has extended till December 31 the validity of an existing anti-dumping duty on vitrified tiles import from China. The earlier extension was to expire on Monday, but has now been extended till end of this year.
The latest extension comes in the wake of a request from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which had in January this year initiated sunset review investigations on imports of glazed/unglazed porcelain/vitrified tiles with polished or unpolished finish from China. Gujarat Granito Manufacturers Association, Indian Council for Ceramic Tiles, Morbi Ceramic Association and Sabar-Kantha District Ceramics Association had jointly filed an application seeking initiation of sunset review.
It maybe recalled that government had in 2016 imposed definitive anti-dumping duty of $1.87 per square metre on Vitrified tiles from China for a period of five years. This duty was to lapse on March 28, 2021, but extended till June 28 and now till December 31.
Meanwhile, the DGTR in the Commerce Ministry has initiated anti-dumping investigations on Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) imports from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the US.
India Glycols Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd — which account for more than 50 per cent of the total domestic production — had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping probe on MEG imports from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the US.
MEG, which is a clear, colourless and slightly viscous fluid, is mainly used as chemical intermediate in the production of polyester fibres, polyester films and resins such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET is converted into plastic bottles which are used globally. Also, MEG is used in the fibre treatment of textiles, paper industry and in adhesives, inks and cellophane. It is also used as a dehydration agent in natural gas pipelines where it inhibits the formation of natural gas clathrates before being recovered from the gas and reused.
India is currently the largest user of anti-dumping measures among the World Trade Organisation (WTO) members.
