Finmin imposes anti-dumping duty on ‘Axle for Trailers’ in CKD/SKD form from China

The Finance Ministry has imposed anti-dumping duty on ‘Axle for Trailers’ imported from China in Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/ Semi Knocked Down (SKD) form.

This anti-dumping duty will be co-terminus with the anti-dumping duty imposed in November 2016 on Chinese ‘Axle for Trailers’.

It may be recalled that the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had in September this year recommended an extension of existing anti- dumping duty imposed on the imports of axle for trailers from China to even those in CKD/SKD form.

This recommendation was made by DGTR after conducting a probe into an alleged circumvention of imports wherein the product is imported in CKD/SKD form and then assembled as axle for trailers.

Based on the recommendations of the DGTR in its final findings, the revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty of $0.16 per kilogram on Axle for Trailers in CKD/SKD form in the case of Guangdong FUWA Engineering Manufacturing Co Ltd and Guangdong FUWA Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

For ‘Axle for Trailers’ in CKD/SKD form imported from Shandong Jinsheng Axle Manufacturing, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $0.14 per kilogram.

For all other producers and exporters from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $0.46 per kilogram.