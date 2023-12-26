The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on “gypsum board/tiles with lamination at least on one side” from China and Oman.

The anti-dumping duty will be valid for five years. Saint-Gobain India Private Ltd had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping probe on “Gypsum Board/Tiles with lamination at least on one side” from China and Oman.

Based on the recommendations of the designated authority in the Commerce Ministry in its final findings, the revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty ranging from $23.46-47.62 per tonne depending on the producer from China.

In the case of imports from Oman, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $71.80-91.42 per metric tonne.

Gypsum board/tiles with lamination at least on one side (also known as PVC gypsum tiles, gypsum ceiling tiles or ceiling tiles) are predominantly used for ceilings in auditoriums, conference rooms, educational institutes, offices, boutiques, shops, commercial and residential buildings.