The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) imports from China and South Korea. This duty —imposed on Friday— will be valid for five years.

CVPC is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. It is significantly more flexible than PVC and can withstand higher temperatures than standard PVC.

In the case of China, the definitive anti-dumping duty now imposed on CPVC resin stands at $790 per tonne. For CPVC compound imports from China, the anti-dumping duty is $605 per tonne.

Meanwhile, the CPVC resin imports from South Korea will attract anti-dumping duty of $593 per tonne, while the duty for CPVC compound is $792 per tonne, the Revenue Department has said.

The latest Revenue Department move comes after the Designated Authority in the Commerce Ministry recommended in the final findings of its sunset review investigations that anti-dumping duty on CVPC from these two countries be extended for five more years.

The earlier anti-dumping duty, imposed in March 2020, is set to expire on August 25, 2024.

DCW Limited had filed the petition seeking sunset review investigation on CVPC imports from China and South Korea.

CVPC is used as a material for water piping systems in residential and commercial construction because it can withstand corrosive water at temperatures of 40°C to 50°C or higher.

It is used in hot and cold water plumbing distribution, both at residential and commercial areas, fire protection, residential water piping, chilled water piping, hydronic piping and also used in many industrial piping applications.