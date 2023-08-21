The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Finance Ministry has invited applications for the post of Whole-time Member (Law) in Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which is pension regulator.

This post fell vacant in May 2022. The last day for sending applications is September 15, 2023, the DFS has said.

The person should have a minimum two years of residual service as on last date of submission of applications.

The applicant must have atleast 25 years of experience in law leading to a senior position in the organisation concerned. submission of application, DFS has said.

The post is open for certain government servants, certain public sector official, officer in a regulatory body and private sector employees besides academics who have worked atleast five years as a Professor in the Department or faculty of a University.

The appointment of PFRDA Member (law) would be made by the Central government on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC). The FSRASC is free to identify and recommend any other person also, on the basis of merit, who has not applied to the post.

