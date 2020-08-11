FinMin releases August instalment of post-devolution revenue deficit grant

The Finance Ministry has released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States as grants-in-aid to cover deficit on post devolution revenue account for 2020-21.

This is the fifth equated monthly instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Finance Minister’s office tweeted on Tuesday.

The fourteen States that have got the grants in aid are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.