Finance Ministry on Monday said it has released the 8th monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 States. The grant has been released on the basis of the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

With the release of this instalment, the total grant released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹57,467.33 crore.

It may be recalled that the Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total PDRD grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 States for FY23. .

The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The PDRP grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States on the basis of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the States post devolution.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

The States that have been recommended PDRD grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.