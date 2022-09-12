FinMin says rise in retail inflation ‘moderate’, food inflation in August still lower than April peak

Finance Ministry on Monday expressed optimism that the latest measures to curb rising inflation will show results in the coming weeks and months.

The Ministry’s comments came within hours after the National Statistics Office (NSO) said that the rate of retail inflation rose to seven per cent in August against 6.7 per cent in July. According to the latest data, food inflation, measured by Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), surged to 7.62 per cent last month against 6.69 per cent in July.

The Ministry said that in order to soften the prices of edible oils and pulses, tariffs on imported items have been rationalised periodically and stock limits on edible oils have been kept to avoid hoarding and initial results of these measures are good as inflation in ‘oils and fats’, and ’pulses and products’ have moderated to 5.62 per cent and 2.52 per cent, respectively.

Government has prohibited exports of food products like wheat flour/atta, rice, maida, etc. to keep domestic supplies steady and curb rise in prices.

“The impact of these measures is expected to be felt more significantly in the coming weeks and months,” it said.

It further observed that despite erratic monsoons and negative seasonality in vegetable prices, food inflation in August still lower than the April peak of the current year.

“With global inflation pressures, inflationary expectations remain anchored in India with stable core inflation,” it said.

The Ministry attributed the increase in headline inflation both to an adverse base effect and an increase in food and fuel prices—the transient components of CPI inflation.

“Core inflation calculated by excluding the transient component of CPI viz. ‘food and beverages’ and ‘fuel and light’ was recorded at 5.9 percent in August 2022, remaining below the tolerance limit of 6 percent for the fourth consecutive month, “it said.

Prices of major inputs like iron ore and steel have sobered in the global markets. This coupled with the measures taken by the govt to rationalise tariff structures of inputs to augment domestic supply has helped to keep cost push inflation in consumer items under control.

“IIM-Ahmedabad’s One-year ahead Business Inflation Expectations Survey in July 2022 has declined by 34 bps to 4.83 per cent from 5.17 per cent in June. Inflation expectations have fallen below 5 per cent after 17 months,” added the Ministry.

Now the expectation is that RBI Governor led Monetary Policy Committee will go for fourth rate hike in current fiscal when it will meet next month.

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that inflation management can’t be singularly left to monetary policy, “which has proved totally ineffective in many countries”, and noted that both fiscal and monetary policies have to work in lockstep to contain the rise in prices.”

She also said that importing Russian oil was part of India’s inflation-management strategy.