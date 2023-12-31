Ahead of the Union Budget in February 2024, the Finance Ministry has invited expenditure proposals from various Ministries and departments for inclusion in the second and final batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants.

Central Ministries and departments have been required to submit their supplementary proposals by January 8, 2024.

The second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-2024 is proposed to be placed before the Parliament in the ensuing Budget Session, the Department of Economic Affairs said in an Office Memorandum.

The interim budget for 2024-25 is likely to be presented on February 1. Being a Vote-on-account, ahead of the general elections, the upcoming budget is likely to see expenditure proposals mainly for only about four months.

The new dispensation post the general elections would have to come up with a full fledged budget in June or July this year, sources said.

“The proposal for Supprementary Dernand for Grants may be projected after a thorough and objective assessment of ac Jitional requirement of funds. While processing proposals for Supplementary Grants, the Grant controlling authority must invariably identify savings available within the Grant so that the infructuous or inflated Supplementary Demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining Supplementary Grant is avoided”, said the DEA’s office memorandum.

Till end November this fiscal, the Centre has incurred an expenditure of ₹ 26.52 lakh crore, which accounts for 58.9 per cent of BE 2023-24. Out of the total expenditure, ₹ 20.66 lakh crore was on revenue account and ₹ 5.85 lakh crore was on capital account.

Additionally, on December 6, 2023, the Centre placed in Parliament its first batch of supplementary demand for grants for 2023-24. This involved an additional gross expenditure of ₹ 1.29 lakh crore. Of this, net cash outgo stood at ₹ 58,378.21 crore and gross additional expenditure matched by savings of the Ministries/departments aggregated to ₹ 70,968 crore.

Parliament had passed the first batch of supplementary demand for grants in December 2023. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the connected Appropriation Bill on December 24, 2023.

Supplementary Demand for Grants (SDG) refers to the statement of supplementary demands laid before Parliament, showing the estimated amount of further expenditure necessary for a financial year, over and above the expenditure authorised in the Annual Financial Statement for that year.

The demand for supplementary grants may be token, technical or substantive/cash.

