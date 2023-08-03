Negative cross-border spillovers and adverse global developments can act as deterrents to achieving high growth in the current financial year, a Finance Ministry report apprehended on Thursday. Still, it expressed confidence that various elements such as monsoon and capital expenditure will help in achieving better growth in FY24.

In its monthly economic review (MER), the Economic Affairs Department of the Ministry said expectations of a softer landing in the US economy, Europe’s milder-than-expected slowdown, and the UK economy avoiding a technical recession have buoyed sentiments in the financial markets. Euphoria is quite high in global stock markets. Risk assets, including speculative-grade bonds, are bid up now.

“Since risk assets are now again priced for perfection, downside risk has gone up substantially, with consequent potential adverse wealth effects, consumer sentiment and spending power. There could also be a cross-border spillover of negative market sentiment onto other markets priced for perfection, such as India’s,” said the MER.

These remarks are being made at a time when International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other agencies have upped India’s growth estimate, and high-frequency economic indicators such as GST collection (₹1.65-lakh crore in July), Services’ Purchasing Managers Index (62.3, 13-month high), and Manufacturing’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (57.7) showing encouraging trends.

The report said India’s improved monsoon performance, solid fiscal performance, continued expansion in manufacturing and services sectors, and vigorous capital expenditure spending by the public and private sectors augur well for the country’s macroeconomic stability and growth in FY24. But “the price of such stability and growth is eternal policy vigilance”, it said.

Capex

The government’s emphasis on capex in recent years has given a much-needed thrust to investments in key infrastructure, which has resulted in crowding in of private investment to kickstart the virtuous circle of job creation, income, productivity, demand, and exports, supported by favourable demographic dividend over the coming years. According to Axis Bank Business and Economic Research, capex by the corporate sector increased 22.4 per cent in FY23 compared to last year, driven by heavy investments in hotels, steel, textiles, cement, and other metals.

“Private consumption is also expected to improve with the decline in inflationary pressures. CPI inflation has witnessed a moderation in recent months, with a pass-through of WPI inflation getting increasingly reflected. CPI core inflation, which is generally considered a better guide to the direction of future inflation, has also remained below the 6 per cent mark for four consecutive months,” the report said.

Caution ahead

However, there are some more words of caution. Better prospects for global growth than anticipated in the first half of 2023 mean that commodity prices are firming. The price of Brent crude is up nearly 20 per cent from its recent lows. Better growth prospects and higher commodity prices mean that monetary tightening in the developed world may have further to run. “That will affect the monetary policy trajectory in developing countries, too, due to currency and capital flow effects,” said the report.