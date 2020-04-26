FinMin terms IRS Officer’s report ‘ill-conceived’

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
The Finance Ministry has termed the report prepared by a group of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers suggesting higher tax on super rich, besides others, as ‘ill-conceived.’ Accordingly, the CBDT has been asked to seek explanation from these officers.
Meanwhile, the IRS Association (IRSA) said in a tweet on Sunday that the paper ‘FORCE’ by 50 young IRS officers suggesting policy measures had been forwarded by IRSA to CBDT for consideration. “It does not purport to represent the official views of the entire IRS or the IT Department,” it clarified.
According to Finance Ministry sources, releasing the report in the media through IRSA’ twitter and website is ‘an irresponsible act’ of a few officers. Further, neither the IRSA nor group of officers mentioned in the said report were asked by the government to give any report on the subject. In fact, it was not even part of their duty to prepare such a report. Therefore, “it is prima-facie an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules which specifically prohibits officers to go to media with their personal views on official matters without taking prior sanction or the permission of the government,” a source said, adding that suggestions in the report do not reflect views of the CBDT or the Finance Ministry in any manner whatsoever.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...