FinMin to assess impact of coronavirus on economy on March 21

PTI | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government has assessed impact of the coronavirus on tourism, aviation, animal husbandry sectors and the MSMEs with respective ministries.

She said that the Finance Ministry was compiling the demands by each sector that was impacted by the coronavirus.

The Finance Ministry to hold internal meeting on issues raised by affected sectors on Saturday, she said.

