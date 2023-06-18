The Finance Ministry is not keen to raise the subsidy rates under the interest equalisation scheme for exporters despite capping the subsidy for individual exporting units at ₹10 crore per year as the resources saved are to be used to ensure that more beneficiaries can profit from it, official sources have said.

“There are no indications from the Finance Ministry suggesting that the recent cap imposed on subsidies under the interest equalisation scheme will translate into higher subsidy rates despite exporters demanding a raise. The reason why the government capped the subsidy at ₹10 crore for individual exporters was to ensure that there is a better spread and all eligible exporters get it instead of the amount getting concentrated in the hands of few,” an official tracking the matter told businessline.

Also read: India, China account for 80% of Russia’s crude oil exports in May

Under the interest equalisation scheme, exporters are extended credit by banks at a reduced rate (the rate of interest subsidy is determined by the government). The banks are later reimbursed by the government for their lower interest earnings.

The interest equalisation rate for MSME exporters is 3 per cent for all products, while it is 2 per cent for non-MSME exporters of 410 identified products that are covered under the scheme.

Because of higher costs of finance, exporters had demanded that the subsidy rate should be increased to 5 per cent for MSMEs and 3 per cent for other sectors.

Also read: G2G demand for broken rice mostly from African nations, say officials

“The Commerce Ministry has been speaking on behalf of exporters and trying to persuade the Finance Ministry to increase the subsidy rates as cheaper finance would help lower operating costs of exporters and increase their competitiveness in the unpredictable global market. However, the Finance Ministry has not consented due to resource constraints,” the official said.

With Indian exports declining for four straight months (February-May) due to shrinking demand in the Western markets, export bodies are likely to continue their demand for cheaper money.

Exporters body, FIEO, had earlier said that it was looking into which kind of companies were getting affected by the interest subvention cap and based on that it would work out a case for higher rates.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit