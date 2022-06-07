First anniversary of Income Tax return filing portal marred by technical glitches, Infy asked to look into

The first anniversary of the new Income Tax return filing portal on Tuesday was marred by technical glitches again. The Finance Ministry directed the developer, Infosys, to look into it.

“Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

No data breach

Some people shared a screenshot on the micro-blogging site claiming that the site had been hacked. Many users complained that they were unable to log in to the portal, while some complained of malfunctioning search functionality. Though the department denied that site was hacked, they did assured that there has been no data breaches on the portal.

Later, acting Chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Sangeeta Singh, brought more clarity on this issue. “We are cognizant of the matter. Glitches on the tax portal and certain breaches of data were being reported. We immediately asked Infosys to look into the concerns. It has been informed and it is continuously checking. Some glitches got corrected in an hour, “she said .

She also informed that preliminary verification report from IT major confirmed no breach of data.

The portal, which was billed to make it easier for taxpayers to file returns and claim refunds, had for several weeks witnessed technical glitches after its launch on June 7, 2021. In the past year, the portal’s functioning has been marred on several occasions, which prompted the government to extend the due date for filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

Infosys was given the contract to develop the portal in 2019. According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha last year, the government paid ₹164.5 crore to Infosys to build the new income tax e-filing portal between January 2019 and June 2021.