Fiscal deficit for April-Oct touches 120% of Budget Estimate

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Food and Consumer Ministries along with Rural Development Ministries have exhausted their budget allocation for full fiscal in seven months only.
Meanwhile, fiscal deficit for April-October period has touched nearly 120 per cent of budget estimate (BE) as against 102.4 per cent during corresponding period of last fiscal. Fiscal deficit is difference between expenditure and income.
According to data made public by Controller General of Accounts (CGA), book keeper of Central government, fiscal deficit for April-October period touched ₹9.53 lakh crore as against ₹7.96 lakh crore. This was on account of much less revenue than higher expenditure. Total earning during the period touched 31.5 per cent of BE as against 44.9 per cent of last fiscal.
Tax collection especially from direct tax is down. Though collection from GST has improved in September and October, but it is not enough to fill the gap which is why net tax collection reached 35.2 per cent of BE. At the same, lesser than expected disinvestment affected non tax review which was less than one third of BE as against more than two-third during corresponding period of last fiscal.
Deficit was more driven by less revenue than higher expenditure. Data shows total expenditure was 54.6 per cent of BE as against 59.4 per cent during corresponding period of last fiscal.
Commenting on latest number, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA, said overall expenditure at ₹30.2-lakh crore during current fiscal mildly lower than the budgeted level, despite the fiscal support measures that have been announced so far. This translates into a projected expenditure (excluding recovery of loans) of ₹13.7 lakh crore in November-March FY2021, which is a considerable 33.6 per cent higher than the outgo in the last five months of FY2020, and therefore may prove to be challenging to achieve despite the recent relaxation for Q3 FY2021.
”We expect the Centre’s fiscal deficit to widen to ₹14.5-lakh crore or 7.7 per cent of GDP (assuming contraction of 7.5 per cent in the nominal GDP) in FY2021 from the budgeted level of ₹8-lakh crore, and ₹9.4-lakh crore in FY2020 (Prov.). With healthy inflows into small savings in the last few months, we do not foresee a further expansion in the Centre’s dated borrowing programme for current fiscal,” she said.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...