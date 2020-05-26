Economy

Fiscal deficit of States likely to rise to 4.5% of GDP in FY21: Ind-Ra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

Fallout of Covid crisis will be severe on the economy, says rating agency

India Ratings (Ind-ra) expects the aggregate fiscal deficit of States to rise to 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21 as against its earlier forecast of 3 per cent due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It sees States resorting to higher market borrowings to fund the fiscal deficit.

The credit rating agency has revised upward its estimate of gross market borrowings of States to ₹8.25 lakh crore in FY21 from its earlier estimate of ₹6.09 lakh crore.

The pressure on State governments to provide support to households and businesses through fiscal stimulus measures is set to increase, Ind-Ra said in a report.

The agency believes the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis would be severe on the Indian economy. The extended nation-wide lockdown would exacerbate the economic downturn as the agency’s estimate pegs the nominal GDP growth at 0.9 per cent for FY21.

According to Ind-Ra, despite the relaxation in Covid-19 related restrictions in mid-May, the revenue balance of States in FY21 is set to worsen, particularly for those which already run sizeable revenue deficits. The agency estimates a higher revenue deficit of 2.8 per cent of GDP than its earlier forecast of 0.4 per cent.

As per Ind-Ra’s assessment, gross and net market borrowings of States in aggregate would constitute 4.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent of GDP, respectively, in FY21.

The agency while estimating fiscal deficit and market borrowings has considered the fiscal space available to States and the increase in the borrowing limit to 5 per cent from 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for states, which was announced as part of the Central government’s Covid support package on May 17.

States’ borrowing ceiling is ₹6.4-lakh crore based on 3 per cent of GSDP for FY21. The enhanced limits would enable States to borrow an additional ₹4.28 lakh crore in FY21.

The agency said a part of the borrowing, however, is conditional and is linked to States’ performance on milestone-based achievement in at least three out of four reform areas outlined by the Centre.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ship managers resort to charter flights for moving crew as deadline looms
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.