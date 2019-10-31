Fiscal deficit reaches 92.6 per cent for six months

The Central Government’s fiscal deficit for first six months (April-September) of current fiscal has crossed 92 per cent of the budget estimate. Fiscal deficit means difference between revenue and expenditure.

According to figures made public by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the deficit for the said period was more than Rs 6.51 lakh crore while the budget estimate has been pegged at Rs 7 lakh crore. In terms of percentage, it is 92.6 per cent of the budget estimate as against 95.3 per cent of the budget estimate for 2018-19. However, fiscal deficit as a percentage of revised estimate for first six months of the revised estimate of FY 19 was 91.7 per cent.

The Government’s total revenue for the first six month was 40.2 per cent of the budget estimate while expenditure was 53.4 per cent. However, the good news is that capital expenditure has gone up to 55.5 per cent of the budget estimate as against 54.2 per cent during corresponding period of last fiscal. At the same time, revenue expenditure has come down a tad to 53.1 per cent as against 53.3 per cent.

Capital expenditure mainly refers to developmental expenditure while revenue expenditure comprises of debt servicing, subsidies and salaries etc.

CGA is the official book keeper of the Government and works under the Finance Ministry. It has also given a disclaimer with the figures which said that fiscal deficit figure shown in monthly accounts during a financial year is not necessarily an indicator of fiscal deficit for the year as it gets impacted by temporal mismatch between flow of not-debt receipts and expenditure up to that month on account of various transitional factors both on receipt and expenditure side, which may get substantially offset by the end of the financial year.