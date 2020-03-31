Fiscal deficit touches 135% of Revised Estimates during April-Feb

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s book-keeper, on Tuesday reported that fiscal deficit for the first 11 months of the current fiscal has reached 135 per cent of the revised estimate.
Fiscal deficit is the difference between income and expenditure of the government. The Budget, presented in July last year, estimated this deficit at ₹7.03-lakh crore or 3.3 per cent of GDP which was later revised to ₹7.66-lakh crore or 3.8 per cent of the GDP.
According to the CGA data, the fiscal deficit touched ₹10.36-lakh crore during 11 months.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA, said that the sharp 21.7 per cent increase in the deficit of the ₹8.5-lakh crore during 11 months of 2018-19 was primarily driven by the subdued 2 per cent growth in net tax revenues.
In terms of percentage, the deficit this fiscal was similar to 131 per cent of the corresponding period of FY19. Now, the big challenge would be to keep the deficit within revised estimate.
A few factors would help to restrain the size of the fiscal deficit in March 2020, including the sharp decline in the amount of central tax devolution to be provided to the States (to an estimated ₹ 953 billion in March 2020 from ₹1.6 trillion in March 2019), the hike of duties on petrol and diesel announced in the middle of March, a likely write back in food subsidy (offset by transfer of funds from the NSSF to FCI), and the typical accumulation of direct tax collections in the year-ending month.
Moreover, According to Nayar, the Centre’s revenue expenditure would need to more than double in March 2020 to meet the FY2020 RE of ₹23.5 trillion. Accordingly, further saving in expenditure relative to the FY2020 RE appears likely.
“ICRA estimates that the Centre’s capital expenditure and net lending would need to rise by 29.5 per cent on a YoY basis in March 2020 to meet the RE for FY2020,” she said.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...