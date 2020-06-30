Fiscal deficit touches 58% of budget estimate at May-end

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre on Tuesday reported that its fiscal deficit exceeded more than half its Budget Estimate (BE) in the first two months of the current fiscal.
According to data made public by the Controller General of Account (CGA), deficit during April-May exceeded ₹4.66-lakh crore. This is 58.6 per cent of the ₹7.96-lakh crore estimated in the Budget. The deficit for the April-May period during 2019-20 and 2018-19 was 52 per cent and 55.3 per cent of the BE, respectively. One of the main reasons for higher deficit during two months is lesser revenue.
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the Centre received over ₹45,000 crore, which is little over 2 per cent of BE up to May. However, during this period, the total expenditure exceeded ₹5-lakh crore, which is nearly 17 per cent of the BE.
Experts feel that this fiscal revenue, not just from tax but also from non-tax means, will be hit. At the same time, the pandemic will necessitate more and more expenditure. This means deficit will be much more than estimated in the Budget.
First indication of the high deficit was seen in additional borrowing of ₹4.2-lakh crore during the current fiscal, taking the total borrowing to nearly 12-lakh crore. The Centre’s deficit could exceed 5 per cent as against 3.5 per cent of GDP estimated in the Budget.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
The July futures contract of natural gas on the MCX has been in a downtrend since early May after marking a ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...