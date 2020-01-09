Fisheries Minister calls for holistic approach to develop the sector

Sustainable development of marine fisheries sector should not be limited only on conservation of resources and the environment, instead it should follow a holistic approach by giving greater importance on the role of fisheries as sources of livelihood, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykuttyamma.

Recognition of the social agency, well-being and livelihoods of people working in the sector is equally important in marine fisheries, she added.

The minister was addressing delegates at the third international symposium on marine ecosystems being held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

The minister said that fisheries management should focus on environmental, economic and social factors with equal importance.

“In addition to aiming at ending poverty, hunger and malnutrition, the sustainable development should ensure universal access to health care to all with major emphasis on gender issues. It should also ensure the elimination of all forms of inequality everywhere”, she said.

At the same time, it is the need of the hour to reduce the pressure on ocean resources, she added.

Protection of key habitats and sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture are vital to restore the productivity of the ocean. Marine resources have the potential to boost the economic growth of the world, but many anthropogenic activities in its environment have taken a heavy toll on ocean health. Restoring the productivity of the ocean would help to ensure future growth, food security and jobs for coastal communities, the Minister said.

The state has started promoting the concept of co-management in fisheries by setting up management societies at harbours and at fishing villages. The government took series of measures to ensure sustainable development of the marine fisheries sector in consultation with the scientific community. The measures, including implementation of minimum legal size (MLS), regulation of engine power of fishing crafts and regulation of size of fishing crafts have had positive impacts on resources, she said.