Fishery sops: India rejects WTO draft, sees advanced nation bias

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India has rejected the latest draft text on curbing fishery subsidies floated by the WTO earlier this week for not adequately addressing its concerns on food security and livelihood of small fishers while including provisions that could help advanced countries perpetuate their huge doles for long-distance fishing.
“India is absolutely in favour of stopping IUU (illegal, unreported, unregulated) fishing and supporting sustainable fishing by checking harmful subsidies. But the text floated by the chair of the negotiating group is tilted heavily towards advanced fishing nations letting them maintain their subsidies for high-sea fishing. At the same time developing countries are denied adequate carve-outs that could hurt both livelihood and food security interests,” a source tracking the matter told BusinessLine.
India’s Permanent Representative to the WTO has already intimated the organisation about India’s concerns around the draft and the need to make substantial changes to it before it can be circulated for final negotiations at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) scheduled for November 30-December 3.
“Attempts are also being made to bring together like-minded countries sharing same concerns and similar stand as India,” the source said. The country needs to keep providing subsidies to its fishers for equipment like boats and nets and also retain the policy space to develop high-sea fishing, he added.
India provides annual fishery subsidies of around $277 million while advanced fishing nations like China provide subsidies estimated at $7.2 billion, the EU at $3.8 billion, the US at $3.4 billion and Korea at $3.1 billion.
In the on-going talks on curbing fishery subsidies, negotiations are taking place under three categories — IUU, over-fished (where stock is already declared as overfished) and over-fishing and over-capacity.
The current text is drafted in a manner that allows status quo for advanced nations as it suggests that if a country can demonstrate conservation and management measures, it can continue fishing anywhere, the official said. As the standards are set by advanced fishing countries, it is easy for them to follow. Developing nations, on the other hand, may not be in a position to immediately show those standards.
“In its proposal, India had suggested that advanced nations, which are engaged in distant water fishing beyond their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles, and are responsible for two-third of fisheries subsidies, which mostly goes into fuel, should stop such subsidies for 25 years. So, that space left out will be optimally utilised by developing countries and LDCs, to develop capacities and have policy space for meeting their food security needs. This proposal has been totally ignored in the draft,” the source said.
India had also sought carve-outs without disciplining commitments for fishing within territorial waters stretching up to 12 nautical miles as mostly marginal fishers operate in this zone who are too small to keep records and require all possible government support. However, the draft gives a carve-out for territorial fishers only in the area of over-fishing and over-capacity, while giving just a two-year transition period for IUU fishing.
For fishing within the EEZ (12 to 200 nautical miles), India had sought relief for seven years to put in place the required devices for appropriate management of fishing activities, but the draft does not provide for it.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...