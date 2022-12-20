Global agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. This is the last investment rating. However, stable outlook means rating to see status quo for some time.

In June, the agency had upgraded the outlook to stable from negative. All other agencies have given similar ratings, though the outlook differs.

Giving reasons about affirmation, the agency acknowledged robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances, which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year. However, “these are offset by India’s weak public finances, illustrated by high deficits and debt relative to peers, as well as lagging structural indicators, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita,” it said.

The agency has estimated economy to grow at 7 per cent during the current fiscal, but likely to slow down in the next. “India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand. Nevertheless, we expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2 per cent in FY24,” it said. Further it expects consumption growth to moderate as pent-up demand fades.

The agency has attributed robust medium-term growth outlook is a key supporting factor for the rating. A clear improvement in corporate and bank balance sheets, which were under strain prior to the pandemic, is likely to facilitate a steady acceleration in investment in the coming years. The government’s ongoing infrastructure drive and reform agenda, along with efforts to attract greater FDI inflows, supplement these prospects. “Nevertheless, risks remain given dynamics in labour force participation, the lagging rural sector recovery, and uneven reform implementation record,” it said.

The agency felt that the financial sector risks continue to ease on the back of the strong and durable economic recovery. “We expect asset quality pressures to remain well-contained, even as regulatory forbearance unwinds, supporting the sector’s performance. Credit growth has picked up rapidly, and we expect these trends to be sustained on the back of resilient credit demand and increased risk appetite, provided capitalisation is well-managed,” it said while adding that normalisation of domestic liquidity conditions is partly mitigated by high deposit funding.

However, it termed current level of fiscal deficit ‘high’. The general government (Centre plus States together) deficit has receded from its pandemic high of 13.5 per cent of GDP (excluding disinvestment), but is forecast to remain large compared to peers. “We expect the deficit to fall slightly to 9.6 per cent of GDP in FY23 from 9.8 per cent in FY22. For the Central government, we expect modest fiscal slippage in FY23 with a deficit of 6.6 per cent of GDP (including disinvestment) relative the 6.4 per cent of budget target, due to higher food and fertiliser subsidies, but revenue growth and expenditure switching will contain the measures’ fiscal toll, while allowing capital spending to remain a priority,” it said.

Talking about factors that could lead to negative rating action/downgrade, it has listed rising general government debt/GDP ratio and a structurally weaker real GDP growth outlook. However, implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal strategy to bring general government debt down and higher medium-term investment and growth rates without the creation of macroeconomic imbalances could lead to upgrade.