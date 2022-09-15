Fitch cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 7%, India Ratings estimates 6.9% growth in FY23

Global agency Fitch has slashed India’s growth forecast by 80 basis points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23). This is in line with the global slowdown as the firm has lowered the global forecast by 50 basis points to 2.4 per cent for 2022 and by 10 basis points to 1.7 per cent for 2023.

The firm apprehends UK and Eurozone to enter recession later this year while US could suffer mild recession in the middle of 2023. Recession refers to a situation when GDP (Gross Domestic Products) shrinks for two successive quarters.

Meanwhile, Fitch’s group company here, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has cut down GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points to 6.9 per cent for FY23. With this, Fitch and Ind-Ra joins the likes of SBI Economic Research Division (6.8 per cent) in lowering the growth forecast after the announcement for first quarter GDP growth rate by the government on August 31 to 13.5 per cent.

In a report released on Thursday, Fitch noted that the economy recovered in 2Q22 (April-June) with growth of 13.5 per cent, but this was below its June expectation of an increase of 18.5 per cent. Seasonally adjusted estimates show a 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in 2Q22 though this seems to be at odds with high-frequency indicators. Both the manufacturing and services PMI indices improved in 2Q22 while industrial output rose by a strong 3.2 per cent month-on-month in June, particularly in consumer durables.

The manufacturing PMI index also recovered strongly in July and remained upbeat in August, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remarking that the domestic activity remains resilient. Nevertheless, ‘”we expect the economy to slow down given the global economic backdrop, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy,” it said while adding that FY24 (2023-24) was also poised to slow down to 6.7 per cent from 7.4 per cent before.

While the RBI expects monthly inflation data to be volatile in the near term, its expectation is for CPI to ease towards the end of the year. The RBI has already front-loaded its policy rate rises, tightening by a total of 140bp (basis points) since the start of 2022 to 5.4 per cent in August. “We expect the RBI to continue raising (policy rate), to 5.9 per cent before the year-end,” it said.

Ind-Ra’s view

Despite private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) growth coming in better than what was expected in the April-June quarter, the agency expects the slowdown in the growth of government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) and worsening of net exports (exports-imports) to weigh on the FY23 GDP growth.

On a quarterly basis, Ind-Ra expects the growth to decline to 7.2 per cent, 4 per cent and 4.1 per cent in 2QFY23, 3QFY23 and 4QFY23, respectively. Although the quarterly trends in GDP so far have been following the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, Ind-Ra believes FY24 onwards they are likely to get normalised without any new shock. “Yet recovering the lost output due to Covid-19 will be a long haul. Ind-Ra’s estimate shows that even if GDP grows at 7.6 per cent every year after FY23, India would be able to catch up with pre-pandemic trend growth only by FY35”, says Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, Ind-Ra.