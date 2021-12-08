Fitch Ratings cuts India’s GDP forecast for FY22 to 8.4%, RBI retains 9.5%

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday announced a cut to India’s economic growth forecast by 30 basis points (100 basis points mean 1 percentage point) to 8.4 per cent. Earlier, the Ratings Agency had forecasted the economic growth at 8.7 per cent. However, it has upped the growth rate projection by 20 basis points for FY 2022-23.
“We have cut our FY22 (financial year ending March 2022) GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast, to 8.4 per cent (-0.3pp). GDP growth momentum should peak in FY23, at 10.3 per cent (+0.2pp), boosted by a consumer-led recovery and the easing of supply disruptions,” the agency said in its latest ‘Global Economic Outlook’ report.
This statement has come on a day when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained its projection for the current fiscal at 9.5 per cent. It said that the expanding vaccination coverage, the slump in fresh Covid-19 cases and the rapid normalisation of mobility is fuelling domestic recovery.
On the one hand, rural demand is expected to remain resilient while on the other hand, the spurt in contact-intensive activities and pent-up demand will continue to bolster urban demand. Still, there are some risks such as volatile commodity prices, persisting global supply disruptions, new mutations of the virus and financial market volatility pose, RBI said after the meeting of the MPC.
Meanwhile, Fitch said that an increasing share of the population being fully vaccinated has reduced the risk of future disruptive outbreaks and will support consumer confidence. “Nevertheless, risks to the recovery remain, especially in the near term, given that less than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated. The newly discovered Omicron variant has added to the risks,” it mentioned.
The agency mentioned that India’s economy staged a strong rebound in 3Q21 (July-September) from the Delta variant-induced sharp contraction. “According to our estimate, GDP rose a sharp +11.4 per cent q-o-q in seasonally adjusted terms (calendar year), after slumping -12.4 per cent in 2Q21. However, the bounce was more subdued than we expected in September,” it said.
It highlighted that the rebound in the services sector was weaker than hoped for. Nevertheless, business surveys and mobility data point to activity growing robustly in 4Q21 (October-December).
“Growth in the manufacturing sector is constrained by ongoing supply shortages, but we expect these supply bottlenecks to ease in the coming months. Carmakers are signalling a ramp-up of production while domestic coal production is increasing to make up for shortages. We expect the services sector to show a strong reading amid the lifting of most restrictions,” it said.
Talking about inflation, the agency expects headline inflation to average 4.9 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2023, from 5 per cent in 2021, amid moderate food inflation. “We still expect the RBI to start raising interest rates in 2022 by 75bp, beginning in 2Q22,” it said.
It also mentioned that still large negative output gap and inflation close to the midpoint target should allow the RBI to lag many other EM peers in the interest rate-normalisation process. However, the Central bank will continue to roll out liquidity withdrawal auctions to reduce excess liquidity in the banking system, it said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...