Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent

PTI | New Delhi, Sept 15 | Updated on: Sep 15, 2022

It also lowered the next fiscal year’s growth to 6.7 per cent from the earlier estimates

Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed its India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

