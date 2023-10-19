In 2023, flexi staffing as a employment format experienced a 5 per cent y-o-y growth compared to other employment formats, according to a report by the Indian Staffing Federation.

India’s flexi (contract) staffing sector is valued at $16 billion, contributing approximately ₹40,760 crore annually to social security and GST.

This growth in the flexi workforce is marked by increasing skill development through staffing companies, with over 5 per cent of individuals advancing in their careers each year, said the report. The job market is witnessing heightened demand for graduates and technical skills, creating more opportunities than in previous years.

Lohit Bhatia, President of the Indian Staffing Federation, said that the growing trust in flexible employment reflects its positive perception, reliability and the benefits it provides to workers, such as social security, continuous job opportunities and upskilling.

The adoption of flexible staffing solutions by both employers and employees highlights their effectiveness in meeting the evolving needs of today’s labour market. Over the past few years, there has been a 10 per cent shift in the age group of 25–30 years towards the flexi workforce, indicating a changing trend as young individuals increasingly choose this employment model. This diversity across age groups underscores its widespread appeal and accessibility, catering to individuals at different career stages.

Gender-specific data reveals that women consistently contribute to 25 per cent of the flexi workforce, showcasing impressive diversity. Various sectors, including FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy, actively embrace general staffing services to fulfill their workforce requirements.