Flexi staffing industry adds 2.33 lakh formal workforce: ISF

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Sep 15, 2022

The staffing industry also witnessed a sharp 6.6 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of 2023

Flexi or temp staffing grew by 28 per cent year-on-year adding 2.33 lakh new formal contract workforce in the period July 2021-June 2022.

The staffing industry also witnessed a sharp 6.6 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of 2023, adding 66,000 new flexi-workforce, said the Flexi Staffing Industry Employment growth report for Q1 FY2023 by the Indian Staffing Federation.

Formal flexi or contract employment growth was largely witnessed from sectors like e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, as they generated high demand, the report said.

General staffing demand from sectors like e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and BFSI was the main employment generators in the April-June 2022 quarter. Other factors included renewed demand from across industries after the third Covid wave in the fourth quarter of FY2022.

