Flipkart’s new hotel booking venture launched

E-commerce giant, Flipkart has launched a new hotel-booking feature, Flipkart Hotels, on its platform to bolster its offerings in the travel sector.

Flipkart Hotels will provide customers the opportunity to book hotel rooms across three lakh domestic and international hotels.

With the launch of hotel services, Flipkart aims to offer its customers a host of affordable benefits, including flexible travel and booking-related policies, easy EMI options etc to make travel affordable, and budget-friendly options, among others, said the company.

‘One-stop shop’

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Flipkart

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said, “With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers.” With their banking partner’s financial offerings, customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart’s capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers, he added.

For the convenience of customers, a dedicated customer care center has been set up to support customers with user-related queries.

Backed by Cleartrip’s API, Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, this new offering provides a hassle-free booking experience, and timely communication through popular messaging apps. The platform further enables users to avail third party offers on Flipkart platform, said the company.