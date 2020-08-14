FM directs ministries to monitor capex of their PSUs

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday directed Secretaries of Ministries of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, Housing and Urban Affairs, Defence and Department of Telecommunications to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure capital expenditure to the tune of 50 per cent of capital outlay by the end of September of the current fiscal and make appropriate plan for it.
This came at the third capex review meeting that the Finance Minister held through video conference with Secretaries of the various top Ministries along with the CMDs of seven CPSEs belonging to these Ministries, to review the capital expenditure in this financial year.
This was part of the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of the pandemic.
The combined capex target for FY 2020-21 for these seven CPSEs is ₹1,24,82 crore.
In FY 2019-20, against the capex target of ₹1,29,821 crore for the seven CPSEs, the achievement was ₹1,14,730 crore i.e. 88.37 per cent. During June quarter of FY 2019-20 achievement was ₹20,172 crore (15.53 per cent) and achievement up to July 2020 (FY 2020-21) is ₹24,933 crore (20 per cent)
While mentioning the significant role of CPSEs in giving a push to the growth of the Indian economy, Sitharaman encouraged them to perform better to achieve their targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the financial year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time. She said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of the pandemic.
The CPSEs discussed constraints being faced by them especially due to the pandemic. “Extraordinary situation requires extraordinary efforts and with collective efforts, we will not only perform better but also help the Indian economy to achieve better results,” an official release quoted her as saying.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...