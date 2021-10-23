FM holds meeting with UK Foreign Secy, discussed ways to enhance biz ties

Scripting a survival
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed various areas in which both countries can cooperate each other.
Both leaders discussed investments in green energy, infrastructure, National Monetization Pipeline, FinTech and IFSCA as key areas for further collaboration between the UK and India.
"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman cited the close collaboration between the two countries, strengthened through Comprehensive Strategy Partnership adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and UK in May 2021," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, she had a meeting with Executive Vice President, European Commission, Frans Timmermans discussed cooperation on climate action.
Both discussed possibility of collaboration on green hydrogen to harness the natural synergies in this area between India and EU.
"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman welcomed EU's decision to join Technical Assistance Facility of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure(CDRI) for promoting Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in Small Island Developing States," another tweet said.
