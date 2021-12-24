FM meets representatives of various industry associations in Tamil Nadu

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met with representatives of various industry associations in Tamil Nadu including micro and small enterprises, textiles, handloom, powerloom, hotel, poultry and weavers and industry chambers in Chennai.
“The Finance Minister met with members of 17 different associations, divided into four groups. Textile association members discussed the recent GST rate hike to 12 per cent, the poultry associations spoke about soybean import, while Silk Sarees Association from Kancheepuram and Arani sought separate HSN code.
Also read: In a ‘booster shot’ to jewellers, FM tells bankers to sort out issues facing trade
The Hotels Association wanted clarity on inverted duty structure. MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) associations such as Codissia also made their plea. FM patiently listened to all members’ representations. The meeting lasted for an hour,” K Annamalai, BJP’s Tamil Nadu President who was present in the meeting told BusinessLine.
Representatives of MSME associations included the Tamil Nadu Small & Tiny Industries Association, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association and Indian Chamber of Commerce.
“They called us yesterday to meet the Finance Minister and we were given 10 minutes to brief her about our demands. We presented a memorandum on behalf of the MSME segment. We were also asked to speak for a few minutes and we explained about the impact of the raw material price hike. Since MSMEs are short of funds, we requested for conversion of the existing working capital into term loans. Also, we requested for fresh capital support as adequate money in the hands of MSMEs will help them stay in business and contribute to the growth of the economy,” a member of an MSME association told BusinessLine.
In its memorandum to the Finance Minister, Codissia presented GST related issues. They included increase in turnover criteria for registration and taxability to ₹1 crore from ₹40 lakh, relaxation in supply of services under Composition scheme, Collection of Tax under the Composition Scheme by Service Providers, GST rate cuts from 18 per cent for cement and automobiles, fixing of two-slab GST rates for all commodities and reduction in tax liability for bad debts, among others.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...