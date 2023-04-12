Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with her counterpart from Saudi Arabia Mohammed Aljadaan. They discussed the issues related to global debt crisis and steps to strengthen the multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative under its G-20 presidency.

"Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made," Aljadaan said in a tweet after the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here.

H.E Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda and the progress made.#Spring_Meetings 2023 — محمد عبدالله عبدالعزيز الجدعان | Mohammed Aljadaan (@MAAljadaan) April 11, 2023

"Among other things, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the G20 India Presidency," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met the Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. @MAAljadaan on the sidelines of the @WorldBank and IMF #SpringMeetings 2023, in Washington D.C., today. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/F0wkXF5win — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 11, 2023

They discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework, the ministry said in its tweet.