Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, highlighted the key thrust areas outlined in the Union Budget 2023-24 and the expectations from the financial sector in her address to the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India at New Delhi.

Among the key highlights of the budget include “Saptarishi” (7 priorities) -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector; ₹10 lakh crore capital investment; fiscal deficit target of below 4.5% by 2025-26.

RBI Board members made a few suggestions on the Budget for consideration of the Government.

The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, per a RBI statement.