FM Sitharaman calls for proactive collective efforts to protect economies

At the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, the Finance Minister said that global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation and volatility in energy market

Global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said as she attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting here.

The meeting was held here on Wednesday under the presidency of Indonesia. Its agenda included global economic outlook and risk, international financial architecture and global health.

Sitharaman arrived in Washington on Monday for the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022. The finance minister held talks with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva here on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed ways to strengthen the economic cooperation in the bilateral and global contexts.

Sitharaman also met John Neuffer, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022.

The finance minister apprised Neuffer about the initiatives and policies rolled out by the government to attract and support foreign investment in semiconductor industry, including development of sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem with an outlay of $10 billion in India.

"Mr John Neuffer pointed out to FM Smt.@nsitharaman that he is upbeat about the initiatives taken by GOI to promote investment in Semiconductor ecosystem and appreciated India’s commitment to become a reliable player in global supply chain," the ministry said in another tweet.

Earlier on Monday, in her first public appearance before the Atlantic Council think-tank, the finance minister told a select group of Washington audience about how the people together with the Indian government successfully faced the challenge posed by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.

Describing the Indian economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as 'distinct' and 'pronounced', Sitharaman exuded confidence about India posting robust economic growth this decade.

Sitharaman meets Netherlands counterpart

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Netherlands' counterpart Sigrid Kaag and exchanged views on the expected role of multilateral agencies for fast global recovery.

The meeting was held on the margins of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 here.

"Union Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman and Netherlands Finance Minister Mrs. @Rijksoverheid exchanged views on the expected role of multilateral fora to respond effectively with recalliberation of priorities concerning #development and #governance issues," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The ministers deliberated on the significant role of emerging market economies in providing cost-effective and innovative solutions to challenges faced by low income economies in the post-pandemic scenarios, it added.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman also met Suriname Minister of Finance Armand Achaibersing.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reaffirmed India's commitment towards development of Suriname through #DevelopmentPartnership, technical assistance and grants," a separate tweet said.

Both sides endorsed the significance of continued cooperation between the two countries, including in various multilateral fora.