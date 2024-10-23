Four Is will lay the path for India to become a developed nation by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

In an interaction with students at Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, US, she said that India is at a critical juncture when one looks at how India has to move forward. “We have set ourselves a destination of becoming a developed nation in 2047. Infrastructure, which includes physical as well as digital infrastructure. Investment, which includes both public and private. Investment. Then, there is innovation and, finally inclusiveness. These 4 ‘Is will address the rough path through which we want to become a developed nation by 2047,” she said.

The Minister is in Washington, D.C., to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank .

Digital public infrastructure

Talking about the digital access that the government has given to its citizens, she said that it is a very powerful instrument & because “they have adapted to the technology, we’ve seen the outcome. Today, India wouldn’t have been the fastest growing economy if the people hadn’t utilised the digital infrastructure, which was available to them at free of cost,” she said. It reached the people through various campaigns & awareness programmes, even in their own local languages. The Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has revolutionised the democratisation of access to the people of India & was appreciated during our G20 presidency as well.

The most important is inclusiveness, Sitharaman said. “In everything that we do, we want to make sure that everybody gets included.” She also said, “Affirmative action is given in the Constitution. You will have to uplift the poor; you will have to uplift.

Sitharaman said the third focus area is innovation and stressed the need for innovative solutions for the problems specific to India and its aspirations. “For many of the things that we want solutions for cannot be made somewhere and then brought here. The costs will go up and they may not be appropriate to the situation for which we want a solution. We want in-situ solutions for many of our problems. That itself becomes the challenge for innovations to work out,” she said.

African Union G20 inclusion

Talking about the achievement of India’s presidency of the G20, she said that the addition of the African Union to this group was only possible because of the efforts of the Indian leadership and diplomacy. India also put the voices and aspirations of the Global South on the table with the other G20 nations. India also established an Independent Experts Group (IEG) to show the way forward for Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to function as per the requirements of the 21st Century.

“Even the World Bank, in its evolution plan, has taken 29 out of 30 suggestions from the IEG that India formed,” she said while adding that PM Modi at various international forums pushes forward the larger agenda of development for all, removal of poverty and making sure that the world is a better place for us all to live in.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit