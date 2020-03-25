FMCG, packaged food companies scramble for local permissions for units, raw materials and transportation

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
As India grappled with the first day of the complete lockdown, packaged food and FMCG companies scrambled to get clearances from district- and State-level administrations for production and transportation of essential products.
Despite orders from both the Ministry of Commerce (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade - DPIIT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, in the past two days, on keeping production and transportation of essential goods open under strictest safety and hygiene guidelines, there is confusion on the ground as key FMCG players stated they are shutting or scaling down operation of plants.
A senior executive with a leading packaged food company said: “Despite various government orders, local authorities in different regions are interpreting these guidelines differently. I believe different departments and ministries of the Central government need to come together to ensure a uniform set of guidelines are issued for State- and district-level authorities.”
Another senior executive stated that the Centre needs to further clarify what constitutes essential items.
A spokesperson for ITC said: “While the lockdown is a welcome step to contain the spread of the virus, it would be critical during these challenging times to ensure the production and supply chain for essential items are not disrupted so that items like food and hygiene products can reach consumers across the country. We are in constant dialogue with relevant State government authorities to seek permission and clearance for the manufacture of essential products in select factories with bare minimum people.”
The spokesperson added that the company is also seeking permission from local authorities for the transportation of essential products from factories and warehouses, as well as for the distribution of products to retail outlets. “Truck movement — both inter-S̥tate and local — has been currently impacted. It will take a few days for the entire ecosystem and processes to fall in place for movement of essential goods.”
Many industry associations have sent letters to various ministries emphasising the need to ensure factories that make essential goods are not put under work and movement restrictions as they have reduced workforce by 50 per cent to maintain safety of staff.
Subodh Jindal, President, All India Food Processors’ Association, said: “In our interaction with various government officials, we have urged them to allow food processing units to operate, and to provide passes for factory and supply-chain employees to travel for work. We also need permits for local goods vehicles to carry raw and packaging materials, and food products with supply invoices and e-way bills.”
Several State governments have begun issuing guidelines for the lockdown, but local-level issues remain.
A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley India said: “In these times of need, consumers need easy access to food supply. Logistics have certainly been an issue for essential raw materials for the food sector, along with packaging and inter-State transportation. It is the need of the hour for clear guidelines to emerge on the movement of all food items... to prevent shortages and price fluctuations, and to maintain regular supply to consumers.”
Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries, which makes breads and biscuits, said the company was facing problems in transportation of its products across North India. “There have been incidences of trucks being stopped by cops at various checkpoints, and there is dearth of raw material. There are restrictions on movement of our workers. We are asking local authorities to assign special vehicles and set up special points for sale of essential goods.”
Meanwhile, challenges at the retail end continue with e-commerce platforms and retail chains, too, trying to keep up with demand.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of online grocery delivery platform Grofers, said that the company is taking every measure to ensure delivery of essential supplies. “Under the directive of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, grocery delivery is acknowledged as an essential services. Over the last few days, we faced a few hiccups in our operations which led to a backlog of around four lakh orders. However, the local authorities are helping us resume our operations. We are closely working with them, and with their support, we will soon start accepting orders on our platform.”
By Wednesday evening, several city police departments such as that of Delhi and Gurugram said they had held meetings with e-commerce companies, and will ensure movement of delivery personnels.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...