As Fast- Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sales remained flat in October, Western India - Kolhapur in Maharashtra drove the sales of FMCG goods in October.

According to the monthly data released by Bizom, a retail intelligence platform tracking consumer product sales across 7.5 million outlets, Western India reported an 18.1 per cent growth in FMCG product demand and sales followed by Southern India by 2.4 per cent while the North-East saw the highest regional dip in sales by -16.6 per cent in October.

The sales of FMCG products in rural areas grew by 0.8 per cent in rural areas and reported a negative growth of -0.1 per cent in urban areas. The overall FMCG sales grew by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in October while it dipped by -3.6 per cent year-on-year in October.

After Kolhapur, Erode in Tamil Nadu reported the highest sales in October followed by Jamnagar in Gujarat, Rajkot in Gujarat and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

“If sales continue to remain under pressure, we would need to see FMCG companies focus on building consumption and offering greater value to consumers to help build that,” said Akshay D’Souza, Chief of Growth & Insights, Bizom.

Dip in Beverages continue

Apart from commodities, all FMCG products, including beverages, packaged foods, home care, personal care and confectionery witnessed negative growth. Beverages reported a negative -32.5 per cent growth.

Companies are expecting an increase in sales in November and December, “Going forward till December 2022, we are hoping to double the sales and reach out to every possible customer”, says Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro.

Region October 22 MoM growth North -8.9% South 2.4% East -2.3% West 18.1% NES -16.6%

Central -12.1%

