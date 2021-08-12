FMCG sector shows resilience during second Covid wave

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Despite an intense second pandemic wave, the FMCG industry showed resilience and did not see any major setbacks in growth momentum in the June quarter.
As per insights and research by NielsenIQ, the FMCG industry’s value growth for the April-June quarter was estimated at 36.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. This growth though has been at a lower base due to the impact of the first pandemic wave but it was also backed by positive rural growth and lesser disruptions in supply chains.
Also read:FMCG value growth outpaced volume growth in 12 months till May: Kantar
At the same time, a nominal drop of 2 per cent was seen in the June quarter compared to the January-March period in terms of value growth.
Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia Lead said, “During the second wave, the lockdowns were decentralised and partial in nature. Average number of closure days for retail stores were far less during the second wave compared to the first wave. This allowed for greater accessibility for consumers. Consumers avoided panic buying which also ensured lesser disruption in the supply chain.”
Ray added that the two per cent drop seen in FMCG value sales in June quarter versus March quarter was largely due to some dip in growth in the urban markets, even as rural markets continued to clock positive growth.
“This has been the third consecutive year of good monsoons. This helped rural markets to be more resilient than urban markets. In addition, affirmative actions in terms of government schemes also helped rural markets to continue seeing buoyancy,” he added.
The top 52 cities also saw a significantly lesser impact in the second wave compared to the first wave of the pandemic, NielsenIQ pointed out.
Also read:FMCG sector growth to double to 10-12 per cent this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings
Volume growth for the FMCG industry was pegged at 18.2 per cent in June quarter year-on-year. Overall, during the period of June 2020-June 2021, value growth of all India FMCG industry was pegged at 12.5 per cent backed by 5.8 per cent price growth and 6.4 per cent volume growth, NielsenIQ added.
Traditional trade channels which include grocers and chemists remained buoyant, while e-commerce saw a strong surge especially in the bigger cities. Modern trade is still in the recovery phase when compared to pre-covid period, it added.
Also read:Study finds how migrants become unofficial brand ambassadors for FMCG firms
“E-commerce channel clocked a record high growth in June quarter compared to the same period last year. Its contribution to FMCG sales in the top 52 cities has also reached a double digit mark of about 10 per cent in May. E-tailers’ focus on ensuring availability and last mile delivery has yielded dividends,” said Sameer Shukla, Customer Success Lead, NielsenIQ South Asia.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...