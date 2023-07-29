Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said focussing on the four Is — infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusiveness — will help India achieve the status of developed nation in next 25 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on August 15, called for achieving the status of a developed nation by 2047, at the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence. India is categorised as “developing” (UN), “low middle-income country” (World Bank) and “emerging economy” (IMF) for the moment. These categorisations are based on number of factors including human development indicator and per capita income beside others.

On Saturday, addressing a conference here, the Finance Minister said that India has the necessary wherewithal to meet the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the aim to build India a developed country by 2047, she said “the emphasis has been on four different issues (Is). We are looking at infrastructure (the first I) in a very big way. In the last three to five years, consistently, the public expenditure for infrastructure building has been ramped up significantly and it will reach ₹10 lakh crore in 2023-24.” Infrastructure comes investment (second I), she said, adding that emphasis on investment will promote greater participation of both the public and private sector.

Digital infra

So, she said, infrastructure is not just going to be physical such as bridges, roads, ports or airports, but also creation of digital infrastructure is given importance.

“We are looking for both public investment and private investment and creating the necessary environment, the ecosystem as we often refer to for attracting private investment. And the global discussions which are going on blended finance is also something which we’re looking at,” she said. Further, besides several investor-friendly reforms undertaken by the government, she said, India has a very vibrant young population and the emphasis on skilling them to suit the requirement of the economy would yield dividends.

Pointing out that innovation is the third I, she said, “the government has opened up several areas inclusive of the space, nuclear energy, looking at getting out of fossil fuels. We have enough reason to believe the youth today are giving us solutions, which are very good for the frontier technologies that we are talking about, as much as for the legacy issues which persist in India for which we need solutions.” On the fourth I, inclusiveness, she said, “as we aim to reach for the developed nation in 25 years by focussing on inclusiveness, making sure that every section of India, the common man, benefits by everything that we do (whether) it is investment or reforms we are trying to take schemes to the people.”

