Focus on resale, new ownership options will revive automobile demand: McKinsey

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A three-pronged focus will help automakers revive demand and sustain growth in the domestic vehicle market, points out a McKinsey report.
The growth potential is clear for the industry despite many challenges.
The sector is also benefiting from new tailwinds, such as global supply-chain rebalancing, government incentives to increase exports, and technology disruptions that create white spaces.
Also read: Auto sales stay on fast lane in February; tractor firms post double-digit growth
These developments will help create opportunities at all levels of the automotive value chain.
While first-time buyers have long dominated the domestic automotive market, the focus is now shifting to repeat customers. With the government coming out with a revamped scrappage policy, the resale market may become more important.
To woo repeat buyers, automakers must develop new strategies to facilitate the resale of existing vehicles across categories, the report said.
Some start-ups have attempted to simplify and improve the process of buying and selling used-cars. If automakers proactively shape the resale landscape, they could help revive urban demand.
The players should also attempt to bring value-seeking customers back into the market. This segment shrunk because the government’s BS-VI emission norms increased prices by about 7-9 per cent for two-wheelers and 3-5 per cent for cars.
“To lower the upfront cost of owning a vehicle, automakers should consider embarking on a new wave of productivity transformation,” it pointed out.
There is also need to innovate by creating alternative ownership options for prospective customers. Simultaneously, automakers can open additional avenues for new customers to enter the market. Some automakers now offer leasing options, especially in the PV segment, but their offerings have narrow limits for vehicle type, lease duration, and other features.
As millennials’ mobility needs evolve and move away from direct ownership, better leasing options will become imperative, the report said.
Also, with digital channels gaining popularity among consuming classes, automakers must develop direct-to-customer options.
Leading companies secure 20-30 per cent more customer enquiries in their sales system by engaging in targeted digital marketing and partnering with digital platforms to generate leads. They are also deploying advanced analytics to create personalised sales pitches in real time, increasing lead conversion by 5-10 per cent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...