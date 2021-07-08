Focus to be on ramping up domestic oil and gas production: Hardeep Puri

The focus of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas and raising the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix, incoming Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

“My focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Puri said in a statement after taking over the charge of the Ministry as a Cabinet Minister on Thursday. Rameswar Teli also took charge as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“I will also work towards development of a natural gas-based economy in the country and increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix of the country to 15 per cent by 2030,” he said.

Puri was given his new charge in the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

“The work of this Ministry touches each and every citizen in the country directly or indirectly. The energy issues in this Ministry have immense potential and several challenges. The need to adapt to changing times, adopt new technologies and to be in consonance with the energy transition taking place across the world, provides a fascinating opportunity,” Puri added.

“In the last seven years, under the able guidance of my predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan, a number of path-breaking reforms and initiatives have been ushered in the sector. I would strive to take them forward, and fulfil the expectations of the Prime Minister, our people and the country,” he said.

As he assumes his new role, Puri has a huge task on hand as people across the country are protesting the soaring petrol and diesel prices.