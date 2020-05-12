Food regulator urges State bodies to ease operations of food businesses

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked State food safety departments to focus on facilitating operations of food businesses during the lockdown.
The authority has also been communicating and engaging with them on emerging priorities in the food safety landscape.
It has also asked them to follow a non-discriminatory approach while dealing with food businesses.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the food safety authority said it has taken several steps to facilitate the operations of the food industry in the lockdown period.
“The priorities communicated include expediting work related to licensing on the online portal; establish licensing helpline in each State with a dedicated number and email id; create robust complaint handling mechanism; conduct only essential inspections among other steps,” it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, it has also said there is a need to counter myths and misinformation. Aerated beverages and ice-cream companies had earlier complained to the FSSAI about problems they faced in sales and transportation of their products in some States due to misconception about the safety of the products.
“Several instances have been brought to the notice of the Authority where products such as frozen food, food served cold/chilled etc. were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote spread of Covid-19.
“FSSAI has communicated to States/ UTs giving instructions to review any such restriction imposed in their State and rescind those not consistent with FSSAI guidance,” FSSAI said adding that there is a need to counter myths and misinformation.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...