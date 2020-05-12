Food regulator urges State bodies to ease operations of food businesses

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked State food safety departments to focus on facilitating operations of food businesses during the lockdown.

The authority has also been communicating and engaging with them on emerging priorities in the food safety landscape.

It has also asked them to follow a non-discriminatory approach while dealing with food businesses.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the food safety authority said it has taken several steps to facilitate the operations of the food industry in the lockdown period.

“The priorities communicated include expediting work related to licensing on the online portal; establish licensing helpline in each State with a dedicated number and email id; create robust complaint handling mechanism; conduct only essential inspections among other steps,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it has also said there is a need to counter myths and misinformation. Aerated beverages and ice-cream companies had earlier complained to the FSSAI about problems they faced in sales and transportation of their products in some States due to misconception about the safety of the products.

“Several instances have been brought to the notice of the Authority where products such as frozen food, food served cold/chilled etc. were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote spread of Covid-19.

“FSSAI has communicated to States/ UTs giving instructions to review any such restriction imposed in their State and rescind those not consistent with FSSAI guidance,” FSSAI said adding that there is a need to counter myths and misinformation.