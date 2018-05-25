Food tech institute should develop its own healthy food brand: Badal

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Food Processing Ministry is keen that the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) develops its own brand to offer healthy and fresh products to consumers by leveraging facilities at its incubation centres.
Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated four incubation centres at the institute, which include pilot plants for ready-to-eat and traditional foods, milk and dairy products, fruits and vegetables processing and meat & poultry processing at Sonipat, Haryana. A modern food testing lab has also been established at the NIFTEM premises.
Speaking to reporters, Badal said, “These pilot plants will support product development and test pilot production activities of the new generation of entrepreneurs. Besides training in-house students, it will also enable the neighbourhood farming community to learn processing and use their agricultural produce to develop value-added products.”
“There is potential for NIFTEM to leverage on these facilities to develop its own brand which it can use to market healthier and fresher products to consumers,” she added.
The incubation centres are designed to foster innovation in terms of new product development as well as process development, besides serving as a research facility for entrepreneurs and other businesses. The institute expects the new facilities to be self-sustaining by generating enough revenue from the target user groups to meet operational expenses and recover capital investment. The incubation centres and food testing laboratory have been set up at an investment of ₹50 crore.
“Our vision is to make NIFTEM an Ivy League institute in the food processing sector that can collaborate with various international partners in the food processing space and emerge as an international centre of excellence,” Badal said.
Talking about the food testing laboratory, Badal said, “NIFTEM will also collaborate with multiple international laboratories, so that it can certify food products meant for exports, that will have worldwide acceptability.” Such a collaboration will be significant as Indian food companies often find it tough to meet international certification norms.
The lab is in the process of getting NABL accreditation and will serve as the National Reference Facility in the future. It will work with FSSAI and other agencies to develop testing standard protocols for food products, certify food products and undertake research.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor